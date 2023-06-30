1 in critical condition in officer-involved shooting in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - Sources say one person is in critical condition after being injured during an officer-involved shooting in Plaquemine on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to a shots fired call and showed up to the scene of a family fight on LA 77 between the Indian Village Bridge and Grosse Tete bridge.

A standoff situation followed with officers talking to the suspect on the phone and eventually persuading him to come out of the residence.

When the suspect came out of the house "to talk," deputies said he had a gun in the waistband of his pants. He pulled it out, "leveled on the deputies" and opened fire, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was injured during the firefight and taken to an area hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

The Louisiana State Police officer-involved shooting team will investigate.