$1,100 in narcotics seized, couple arrested during Hammond Street drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Authorities report two drug-related arrests following a lengthy investigation into the activities at two homes in the north Baton Rouge area.

According to a document completed by an official with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), after receiving complaints about illegal activities taking place at residences on Farrar Street and Hammond Street investigators began conducting surveillance of both homes sometime in May.

By Thursday, July 23 investigators report obtaining search warrants for the homes in addition to observing the home's occupants, a couple named Dewayne Dunn, 40, and Latasha Williams, 25, appear to engage in illegal drug-related activities.

On that date, authorities say they watched and followed Williams and Dunn at the Hammond Street home as the couple packed their children into a vehicle and then drove away.

The official report from authorities goes on to say that while Williams and Dunn were on the road, investigators pulled them over via a traffic stop and while speaking with Williams, she admitted to being in possession of a weapon, which was currently in their vehicle. Authorities say after searching the vehicle, they found the weapon and a stash of marijuana.

According to officials, at this point the couple and their children were transported back to their Hammond Street residence, and once there investigators explained to Williams and Dunn why they'd been pulled over and they showed Dunn the search warrant for his homes. Officials say shortly after this, Dunn admitted to having narcotics in his home.

Investigators report searching the homes and finding:

-11.1 grams of heroin (street value of $1,100)

-19 grams of marijuana

- 1 hydrocodone

-Glock 45 caliber handgun

-Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen through BRPD)

- Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver

-1 stolen ATV (recovered by EBRSO Auto Theft)

-1 stolen dirt bike (recovered by EBRSO Auto Theft)

Dunn was arrested on multiple charges related to drug possession with intent to sell, as well as possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of controlled and dangerous substances in the presence of minor, illegal possession of stolen things, and charges added by EBRSO auto theft.

Williams was likewise arrested on several drug possession with intent to sell charges, possession of a firearm, possession of controlled and dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.

Both were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.