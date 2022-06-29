78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
West Feliciana golf course officially sold in $4.5 million deal

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A once-popular golf course in the capital area, which abruptly closed down last year, is potentially poised to make a comeback under new management.

Documents filed with the West Feliciana Parish Assessor's Office this past week show the sale of The Bluffs on Thompson Creek was finalized for just over $4.5 million. WBRZ reported in April the previous owner was nearing a deal to sell the property, which includes the course and several other facilities. 

The golf course, which has had plagued by money issues in years past, closed with almost no warning last year, shocking residents living nearby. 

It's still unclear when the course may reopen.

