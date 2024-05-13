74°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: See smoke envelope building due to fire at New Roads meat market
Related Story
NEW ROADS - A fire took place at a meat market in New Roads Friday night, according to the Morganza Fire Department.
Video showed Robillard's Boucherie on Hospital Road in New Roads completely covered in smoke as crews worked to put out a fire.
Robillard's Boucherie posted on Facebook that the fire was contained to the smokehouse that is separate from their normal building. The business will continue to operate as normal.
News
NEW ROADS - A fire took place at a meat market in New Roads Friday night, according to the Morganza... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine High School dismissing early after appliance fire
-
One person in critical condition after car hit pedestrian Sunday night
-
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton
-
Sunday Journal: Make-a-Difference Moms
-
Resident and victim speak up after Saturday night shootings in Livingston Parish