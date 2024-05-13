74°
WATCH: See smoke envelope building due to fire at New Roads meat market

NEW ROADS - A fire took place at a meat market in New Roads Friday night, according to the Morganza Fire Department.

Video showed Robillard's Boucherie on Hospital Road in New Roads completely covered in smoke as crews worked to put out a fire.

Robillard's Boucherie posted on Facebook that the fire was contained to the smokehouse that is separate from their normal building. The business will continue to operate as normal.

