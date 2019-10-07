WATCH: Drew Brees throwing ball again for first time since injury

NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees shared a video of a him gripping and throwing a football for the first time since his week 2 injury, showing he's determined to rejoin the team sooner rather than later.

Brees posted the videos on his Instagram Saturday evening, showing him throwing the ball while his right thumb appeared to be wrapped.

Brees was spotted back at practice earlier this week, though he was reportedly still resting his hand and ran drills solo.

The team has gone 2-0 behind back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater since Brees has been sidelined by the injury.