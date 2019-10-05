77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Drew Brees throwing ball again for first time since injury

2 hours 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 October 05, 2019 7:08 PM October 05, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees shared a video of a him gripping and throwing a football for the first time since his week 2 injury, showing he's determined to rejoin the team sooner rather than later.

View this post on Instagram

Shhhhhhhhh....??????

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

Brees posted the videos on his Instagram Saturday evening, showing him throwing the ball while his right thumb appeared to be wrapped.

Brees was spotted back at practice earlier this week, though he was reportedly still resting his hand and ran drills solo.

The team has gone 2-0 behind back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater since Brees has been sidelined by the injury.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days