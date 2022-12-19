Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A group of volunteers cleaning up litter around Baton Rouge made a startling discovery Wednesday morning: A loaded gun.

The good Samaritans with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful said they found the weapon, along with roughly 20 large bags' worth of garbage, by the Bluebonnet exit along I-10. The handgun was found in a grassy patch near the interstate.

The group contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and the gun was turned over to law enforcement.