69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Burning garbage truck partially blocks off O'Neal Lane

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A garbage truck with flames spewing from its sides briefly brought traffic to a halt on O'Neal Lane Monday evening.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. on O'Neal Lane at N Li Rocchi Drive. Video posted online shows drivers stopping behind the truck as smoke billows onto the roadway.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News
VIDEO: Burning garbage truck partially blocks off...
VIDEO: Burning garbage truck partially blocks off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A garbage truck with flames spewing from its sides briefly brought traffic to a halt on O'Neal... More >>
5 years ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days