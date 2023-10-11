67°
VIDEO: Burning garbage truck partially blocks off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A garbage truck with flames spewing from its sides briefly brought traffic to a halt on O'Neal Lane Monday evening.
The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. on O'Neal Lane at N Li Rocchi Drive. Video posted online shows drivers stopping behind the truck as smoke billows onto the roadway.
The fire has since been extinguished.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
