75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle catches fire on I-12 East before Airline Highway; right lane temporarily blocked

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The right lane on I-12 East before Airline Highway was blocked due to a vehicle fire Saturday evening.

The vehicle can be seen in the righthand shoulder smoldering as officials worked to put out the fire.

Officials say the fire only resulted in minor injuries.

Related Images

News
Vehicle catches fire on I-12 East before...
Vehicle catches fire on I-12 East before Airline Highway; right lane temporarily blocked
BATON ROUGE - The right lane on I-12 East before Airline Highway was blocked due to a vehicle fire Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 11 2024 May 11, 2024 Saturday, May 11, 2024 4:21:00 PM CDT May 11, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days