75°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle catches fire on I-12 East before Airline Highway; right lane temporarily blocked
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The right lane on I-12 East before Airline Highway was blocked due to a vehicle fire Saturday evening.
The vehicle can be seen in the righthand shoulder smoldering as officials worked to put out the fire.
Officials say the fire only resulted in minor injuries.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - The right lane on I-12 East before Airline Highway was blocked due to a vehicle fire Saturday... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local expert shares insight on 2024 Westminster Dog Show
-
Conscious Moms organization hosts third annual fun run for maternal mental health
-
Rising temperatures bring snakes out of winter hiding spots
-
Northern lights seen throughout US during solar storm
-
Four arrested for vandalism after at least 15 vehicles received damages by...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series