Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning.

The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.

Police said the fight broke out in the gym and involved "several" male students. Officers who were already on campus eventually got involved in breaking it up.

"It was just blood everywhere," one student said. "If they can sneak in knives and stuff, that's not protective of us."

Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers had not found a weapon but said the injuries suffered by at least one student led them to believe they were stabbed.

One of the students involved in the fight reportedly ran off campus after the brawl, according to other students.

A crowd of police and parents were seen gathering outside the school after word of the fight got out.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.