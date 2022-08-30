Construction to rebuild Baker High School begins

BAKER- A ceremonial ground breaking was held Tuesday for Baker High School, but workers are already busy.

They used bulldozers and excavators to finally rebuild a school that at one point seemed like it would be left as nothing more than a memory.

The high school was one of the many things destroyed in the 2016 flood, leaving the building empty for years and forcing the students to share space with Baker Middle School

Jackie Mullins graduated from Baker in 1975, taught and coached many sports including football at the school. He says bringing the school back will help the city.

"We can bring the pride back to Baker High School and to the city itself," Mullins said

Many described the process of getting to this day as frustrating. Years of money problems made the rebuilding process look bleak.

School Board Member Joyce Burgess says she's glad work on the $19.4 million project is finally underway.

"There were financial difficulties, just different things that were going on, that would hinder certain things moving forward, but by the grace of God we are here and we are very excited this is such a great day," Burgess said.

After years of sitting vacant, Mullins says the city of Baker now has the chance to put the flood behind them and look to the future.

"It was bad, it was tragic. So many people faced that and so many people overcame the tragedy of the flood of 2016. And now it's time for us to do that," Mullins said.

The construction should take 15 to 18 months.