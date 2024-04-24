Two killed, one hurt in separate shootings nearly an hour apart

BATON ROUGE - Gunfire riddled three Baton Rouge streets throughout Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Around 11 p.m., 25-year-old Keith Price was shot and killed outside of a Circle K gas station on Floynell Drive in the Inniswold neighborhood. Neighbors told WBRZ they heard at least eight shots. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is working the case.

Nearly an hour later, 51-year-old Michael Thomas was shot and killed at a different gas station along Scotland Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a stray bullet from the shooting traveled .2 miles away and hit a woman at a nearby apartment complex.

"A bullet traveled to the apartment complex, went through the apartment, and struck her while she was in bed with her kids," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

She was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

No suspects have been arrested, but police are actively investigating.

"There's a small percentage of individuals committing crimes we are focusing on. That target group. We're identifying those persons, we're going after those persons, in attempt to let them know we know who they are," McKneely said,