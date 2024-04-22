Man dies from injuries after being shot at Floynell Drive gas station late Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A man died from his injuries after a shooting at a Circle K on Floynell Drive.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Circle K on Floynell. Keith Price, 25, was approached by two men at the gas station who shot him and fled.

Price was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

There was no further information about the suspects' identities or a motive.