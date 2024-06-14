Latest Weather Blog
Truck's teetering load above interstate causes concern, prompts I-110 South closure
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An accident involving a lumber truck on the I-10 westbound flyover toward the Mississippi River Bridge forced highway officials to close the merging portion of I-110 to I-10 East underneath over concerns the truck's shifting load could topple onto motorists passing under the debacle.
The crash happened during the evening rush Wednesday.
Accident involving a lumber truck & 18-wheeler blocking the left lane I-10 West @ 110 split. Delays to Essen Lane. pic.twitter.com/JalyKgVEFd— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) April 10, 2019
Traffic cameras monitoring the situation showed the lumber load on the back of an 18-wheeler with an obvious and dubious lean. Authorities closed I-110 South to likely avoid any potential debris from falling onto the traffic underneath.
I-110 South traffic was forced to take I-10 West into West Baton Rouge over the new bridge and then detour back to continue their commute to I-10 East.
I-110 South is CLOSED at the split. Crews are forcing drivers to take I-10 West over the MSR Bridge. pic.twitter.com/MRmDFPxgvC— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) April 10, 2019
Police said the situation was the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-10. Officials said the semi swerved to avoid the crash and its load became dislodged as a result.
The issue lingered well after 6:30 Wednesday evening. Because of the wreck on westbound lanes of I-10, traffic leaving Baton Rouge was backed up to Essen Lane at one point. Delays on the closed I-110 South reached Florida.
There's no word yet on injuries.
Click HERE for evening and morning traffic reports. Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows