74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck's teetering load above interstate causes concern, prompts I-110 South closure

2 hours 2 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 April 10, 2019 6:09 PM April 10, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An accident involving a lumber truck on the I-10 westbound flyover toward the Mississippi River Bridge forced highway officials to close the merging portion of I-110 to I-10 East underneath over concerns the truck's shifting load could topple onto motorists passing under the debacle.

The crash happened during the evening rush Wednesday. 

Traffic cameras monitoring the situation showed the lumber load on the back of an 18-wheeler with an obvious and dubious lean.  Authorities closed I-110 South to likely avoid any potential debris from falling onto the traffic underneath. 

I-110 South traffic was forced to take I-10 West into West Baton Rouge over the new bridge and then detour back to continue their commute to I-10 East.

Police said the situation was the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-10. Officials said the semi swerved to avoid the crash and its load became dislodged as a result.

The issue lingered well after 6:30 Wednesday evening.  Because of the wreck on westbound lanes of I-10, traffic leaving Baton Rouge was backed up to Essen Lane at one point.  Delays on the closed I-110 South reached Florida.

There's no word yet on injuries.

Click HERE for evening and morning traffic reports.  Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days