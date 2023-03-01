Latest Weather Blog
Truck driver killed after slamming into commercial bus on I-10; interstate reopened after 6-hour closure
Related Story
PORT ALLEN - A fiery crash involving a bus and multiple 18-wheelers closed down I-10 in West Baton Rouge for hours Thursday.
The wreck was first reported around 11 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate just past LA 415. Crash investigators said it appeared the bus was coming to a stop when a semi-truck slammed into it. The bus was pushed into the back of another 18-wheeler before hitting a cable barrier in the median of the interstate.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the trucker who rear-ended the bus, identified as Ricky Hagar, was killed in the collision. Hagar worked for Kingdom Trucking, a company based out of Texas.
The department added that three people were hurt on board the bus, which is owned by Turimex Internacional and was headed from Mexico to North Carolina. The roughly 40 passengers were taken to a community center to wait for another ride.
The stretch of I-10 where the wreck happened is infamous among local law enforcement for its frequent accidents, many of them involving 18-wheelers.
Lt. Ken Albarez, who runs WBRSO's traffic division, has often referred to the area as the "Devil's Triangle." He said traffic stacks up on the westbound side because rush hour traffic narrows from three lanes to one.
"It's the only place in the country where it reduces down to one lane, and we've got to do something about it," Albarez said in an interview with WBRZ back in 2017.
The interstate reopened around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire destroys small Baton Rouge business
-
Seafood restaurant reduced to pile of rubble after early-morning fire
-
Roughly 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office
-
Heated council meeting in Iberville Parish over CO2 possibly being stored underground...
-
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs