Trailer full of construction tools taken from job site, owner offering reward

BATON ROUGE - A trailer full of tools was taken from a job site in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. The contractor who owns the items says he can't work without them.

George Schamberger has been a general contractor for the past five decades. He says he's never experienced anything like this.

"Every now and then you lose a hand tool, that happens because we have so many people that work for us but never have we been robbed," Schamberger said.

Right now, Schamberger is renovating a home on Cole Drive in Baton Rouge. He also builds hotels in Louisiana and other surrounding states. The trailer has made it to all of those job sites without incident.

"I think these people were professionals I'm sure they've done it before," he said.

Whoever did it broke the locks off of the trailer and left them in the grass. That dark green trailer was last seen on surveillance video headed north on South Acadian Thruway pulled by a black SUV.

Schamberger values the contents inside at about $50,000. Now without tools, he's filing an insurance claim and replacing some of those items so he can get back to work.

"We can't afford to stop," he said.

Shamberger has filed a police report with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He's also offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.