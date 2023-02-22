Latest Weather Blog
Trailer full of construction tools taken from job site, owner offering reward
BATON ROUGE - A trailer full of tools was taken from a job site in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. The contractor who owns the items says he can't work without them.
George Schamberger has been a general contractor for the past five decades. He says he's never experienced anything like this.
"Every now and then you lose a hand tool, that happens because we have so many people that work for us but never have we been robbed," Schamberger said.
Right now, Schamberger is renovating a home on Cole Drive in Baton Rouge. He also builds hotels in Louisiana and other surrounding states. The trailer has made it to all of those job sites without incident.
"I think these people were professionals I'm sure they've done it before," he said.
Whoever did it broke the locks off of the trailer and left them in the grass. That dark green trailer was last seen on surveillance video headed north on South Acadian Thruway pulled by a black SUV.
Schamberger values the contents inside at about $50,000. Now without tools, he's filing an insurance claim and replacing some of those items so he can get back to work.
Trending News
"We can't afford to stop," he said.
Shamberger has filed a police report with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He's also offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prosecutors won't pursue charges against LSU star Malik Nabers after New Orleans...
-
Angola employees arrested in separate investigations; one accused of raping a minor
-
Police make arrest in deadly I-12 shooting
-
Ash Wednesday kicks off lenten season in Baton Rouge
-
More than 150 stolen phones at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades tied...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...