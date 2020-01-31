51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic jams at Airline in Prairieville near Old Perkins Road

Related Story

ASCENSION PARISH- On Thursday morning, Prairieville drivers are facing severe traffic jams due to the closure of Old Perkins Road at Bayou Manchac. 

As stated earlier this week, Old Perkins is closed in both directions at Bayou Manchac Bridge for bridge repairs and is expected to remain closed until approximately Saturday, Feb. 1.

Area drivers should be aware of the ripple effect this has caused, resulting in extra traffic delays on Airline Highway and Old Jefferson Highway. 

Related Images

News
Closure of Old Perkins Road at Bayou...
Closure of Old Perkins Road at Bayou Manchac causes traffic jams in Prairieville
ASCENSION PARISH- On Thursday morning, Prairieville drivers are facing severe traffic jams due to the closure of Old Perkins Road... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:18:00 AM CST January 30, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days