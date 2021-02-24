68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Zachary crash & congestion on I-10 East from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151

ZACHARY - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash that resulted in at least one injury occurred on Pride Port Hudson Road at Plank Road, Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning.

The traffic incident was initially reported around 7:30 a.m.

Additional details related to the crash are currently unknown; this article will be updated should authorities provide further details.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Tuesday, February 23 2021

