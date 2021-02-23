66°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Zachary crash with injury at Pride Port Hudson Road, Plank Road
ZACHARY - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash that resulted in at least one injury occurred on Pride Port Hudson Road at Plank Road, Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning.
The traffic incident was initially reported around 7:30 a.m.
Additional details related to the crash are currently unknown; this article will be updated should authorities provide further details.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: Formally Black high schools have stories to share
-
Traffic Alert: Zachary crash & congestion on I-10 East from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151
-
Louisiana native, St. Jude spokesperson prepares for space flight
-
Tickets for this year's Saint Jude dream home giveaway are now on...
-
The latest on Amazon Warehouse plans for former Cortana Mall
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida