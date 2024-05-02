Tickfaw man convicted following 'one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Livingston Parish history'

LIVINGSTON — A Tickfaw man was convicted of trafficking more than two pounds of fentanyl and other drugs in one of the largest drug seizures in Livingston Parish history.

Devonte Skinner, 32, was found guilty Wednesday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana after only 30 minutes of jury deliberation.

Skinner was under investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies for several months before he was arrested in April 2023. After connecting Skinner to the drug operation, narcotics agents raided Skinner's home and seized 2.4 pounds of powdered fentanyl, more than 3,700 pressed fentanyl pills, 70 grams of methamphetamine and $1,645 in cash.

Agents also found over four pounds of marijuana during the search of an Audi A7 owned by Skinner.

Skinner was sent to jail with no bond, with sentencing set for May 22.