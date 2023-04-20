83°
Over 4,000 lethal fentanyl doses seized in Livingston Parish drug bust
ALBANY - Deputies arrested a man and seized over 4,000 lethal fentanyl doses after a months-long narcotics investigation.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the investigation into a residence on Drake Road had been going on for several months. Wednesday, deputies arrested Devonte Skinner, 31, in the culmination of that investigation.
The LPSO seized several drugs and drug paraphernalia from Skinner's home on Drake Road in Albany, including methamphetamine, liquid promethazine, alprazolam, and 4.2 pounds of fentanyl, or an estimated 4,200 lethal doses.
Skinner was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for multiple drug-related charges.
