Over 4,000 lethal fentanyl doses seized in Livingston Parish drug bust

5 hours 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, April 20 2023 Apr 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 8:35 AM April 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ALBANY - Deputies arrested a man and seized over 4,000 lethal fentanyl doses after a months-long narcotics investigation. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the investigation into a residence on Drake Road had been going on for several months. Wednesday, deputies arrested Devonte Skinner, 31, in the culmination of that investigation. 

The LPSO seized several drugs and drug paraphernalia from Skinner's home on Drake Road in Albany, including methamphetamine, liquid promethazine, alprazolam, and 4.2 pounds of fentanyl, or an estimated 4,200 lethal doses. 

Skinner was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for multiple drug-related charges. 

