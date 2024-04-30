Three killed, four hurt in weekend shootings across Capital Area

BATON ROUGE - Three people were killed and four were injured in shootings across the Capital Area over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said 23-year-old Daon Scott was found shot to death at BREC's Longfellow Park around 3 a.m.

Nearly an hour later, 51-year-old Reginald Riggs, who is homeless, was found shot at the corner of GSRI and Janet avenues, He was taken to a hospital where he died Saturday afternoon.

A third shooting happened just after sunrise, on Broadway Street, where a 17-year-old male was shot. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.

On Sunday, BRPD said three people were shot on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive around 5:00 a.m. They were taken to a hospital where one is in critical condition.

At 7:45 a.m., officers found a man shot to death on the corner of Florida and North 19th streets. He has not been identified.

No arrests have been announced.