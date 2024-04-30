61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three killed, four hurt in weekend shootings across Capital Area

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Three people were killed and four were injured in shootings across the Capital Area over the weekend. 

On Saturday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said 23-year-old Daon Scott was found shot to death at BREC's Longfellow Park around 3 a.m.

Nearly an hour later, 51-year-old Reginald Riggs, who is homeless, was found shot at the corner of GSRI and Janet avenues, He was taken to a hospital where he died Saturday afternoon.

A third shooting happened just after sunrise, on Broadway Street, where a 17-year-old male was shot. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.

On Sunday, BRPD said three people were shot on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive around 5:00 a.m. They were taken to a hospital where one is in critical condition. 

At 7:45 a.m., officers found a man shot to death on the corner of Florida and North 19th streets. He has not been identified. 

No arrests have been announced.

News
Three killed, four hurt in weekend shootings...
Three killed, four hurt in weekend shootings across Capital Area
BATON ROUGE - Three people were killed and four were injured in shootings across the Capital Area over the weekend.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 28 2024 Apr 28, 2024 Sunday, April 28, 2024 6:55:00 PM CDT April 28, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days