69°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Amalie & Carrigan Richards - Viewer Submission
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First 'Taste of Mid-City' food festival held Sunday for charity
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation hosting events to help navigate real estate market
-
BREC re-opens Maplewood Park, Glen Oaks throws family picnic day to celebrate
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
Civil Air Patrol is prepared for emergencies
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View