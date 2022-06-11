Teenager arrested in February shooting death of woman killed by stray bullets

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors are weighing whether they'll charge a 15-year-old as an adult after he allegedly shot and killed an innocent bystander during a fight earlier this year.

Dolores Jackson, 36, was struck by a stray bullet while sitting on her porch on Feb. 2 as a result of a nearby dispute between juveniles. Jackson was struck by two bullets and died at the scene.

Police announced the teen's arrest on charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun Thursday evening.

In juvenile court Friday, the suspect was identified as Tyson Wright. He turns 16 years old on Monday.

"I was happy to know that they made an arrest because it's just not fair that things like this go on. It's hard enough trying to keep our children safe, and then you know they want to be out here playing and things like that just happen," said a friend of Jackson.

That friend said she was just getting to know Jackson.

"She was my friend. I was just starting to get to know her. Her sons and my sons would play out together out here," she said..

Those who knew Jackson are choosing to focus on happy memories of her and not how she died.

"She seemed like a fun mom. She let him come out here. You know she was cautious. She was careful, like, 'watch out for this' and 'watch out for that.' 'Don't get hurt' and stuff. You know, she just seemed like a fun mom," she said.

Wright is due back in court Monday for sentencing on unrelated charges.