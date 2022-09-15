Surveillance video played part in plea deal for trooper who shot man in the back: See the video here

BATON ROUGE – Surveillance video obtained by WBRZ shows the moments a fired – and now convicted – Louisiana State Trooper shot an unarmed man in the back in July 2018.

The trooper, Kasha Domingue, pleaded guilty in a deal Monday. WBRZ first reported on the plea agreement earlier this week.

Domingue was originally arrested and indicted on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated second-degree battery. She pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and will serve no jail time.

Domingue shot Clifton Dilley, then 19 at the time, after the driver of a vehicle he was riding in was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The altercation unfolded in the parking lot behind a corner store at the Perkins Road-Potwin Drive intersection between Pecue and Siegen.

Neither Domingue’s police unit dash camera nor her body camera were working the night of the altercation, though a nearby surveillance camera recorded the chaotic moments.

WBRZ obtained the surveillance video Tuesday, a day after Domingue pleaded guilty.

The video is about six minutes long and shows the driver exit the vehicle, speak with Domingue and run away. A second person in the vehicle also runs from the scene, leaving Dilley in the back seat. As Domingue approaches the vehicle after the other two people run, Dilley also attempts to run. Video shows Dilley run by Domingue as she grabs a weapon from her side.

CLIP ONE: This video shows the beginning of the interaction between Domingue and the vehicle's driver

CLIP TWO: This video shows the driver run and the moment Domingue shot Dilley

Domingue shot Dilley as he ran away. The video also shows what appears to be the trooper’s stun gun flail around as Dilley collapses to the ground and Dominique topples onto him.

The rest of the encounter between Domingue and Dilley are out of the view of the camera, blocked by Domingue’s patrol unit.

Domingue had originally tried to claim she thought she tased Dilley. The surveillance video proved otherwise.

“I tased a guy,” Domingue is heard reporting to dispatch in police radio recordings about a minute after shooting Dilley.

"Her story was pretty incredible," Dilley's lawyer, Don Cazayoux said. "Without the video, we wouldn't know the truth. She called it in as a tasing event and then she proceeded to say Scotty tried to attack her."

Earlier in her shift, Domingue used her Taser on someone else in an unrelated altercation.

“The video shows the chaotic moments of the traffic stop and how within seconds, a situation can unravel dangerously,” Tommy Dewey, the trooper’s attorney said in a statement about the video.

“This is what police officers face on a daily basis – multiple people in a vehicle, pulling behind a building in an unlit area when they could have stopped in a well-lit, safer area,” Dewey said

“This is the kind of situation that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” he added.

A fourth person in the vehicle was detained.