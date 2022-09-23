83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Face to face with the beast

Related Story

In this episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek speaks to former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade about his fight against COVID-19.

During the interview, Englade told Pastorek, "It's been an adventure. By God's grace over here I'm improving every day."

The former chief was hospitalized for nearly two and a half months, but now joins the over 426,000 in Louisiana who have recovered from the oft-debilitating illness.

Audiences will listen to Englade's journey through COVID-19 and on to the road towards recovery in this Sunday Journal interview.

News
Sunday Journal: Former police chief Pat Englade...
Sunday Journal: Former police chief Pat Englade on his fight against COVID-19
In this episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek speaks to former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade about his... More >>
1 year ago Monday, March 22 2021 Mar 22, 2021 Monday, March 22, 2021 4:33:00 AM CDT March 22, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days