Sunday Journal: Face to face with the beast
In this episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek speaks to former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade about his fight against COVID-19.
During the interview, Englade told Pastorek, "It's been an adventure. By God's grace over here I'm improving every day."
The former chief was hospitalized for nearly two and a half months, but now joins the over 426,000 in Louisiana who have recovered from the oft-debilitating illness.
Audiences will listen to Englade's journey through COVID-19 and on to the road towards recovery in this Sunday Journal interview.
