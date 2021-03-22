47°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Former police chief Pat Englade on his fight against COVID-19
In this episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek speaks to former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade about his fight against COVID-19.
During the interview, Englade told Pastroek, "It's been an adventure. By God's grace over here I'm improving every day."
The former chief was hospitalized for nearly two and a half months, but now joins the over 426,000 in Louisiana who have recovered from the oft-debilitating illness.
Audiences will listen to Englade's journey through COVID-19 and on to the road towards recovery in this Sunday Journal interview.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
US study reveals AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine is 79% effective
-
Missouri man kills three people, two from Baton Rouge
-
Sunday Journal: Face to face with the beast
-
Pop-up market in Central boost profits for COVID impacted businesses
-
New work week qualifies long list of employees to get COVID-19 vaccine