St. George fire crews battle blaze on Amy Drive in Gardere area; clothes dryer to blame

BATON ROUGE — Six people were chased from their homes Tuesday by a fire that started in a clothes dryer at an apartment in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge.

The St. George Fire Department said it was summoned to the 8300 block of Amy Drive around 10:35 a.m. The fire was contained to the top floor of a two-story apartment but a downstairs unit sustained water damage. The blaze was ruled accidental, caused by a lint build-up in the clothes dryer. No injuries were reported.

The fire was near where smoke from a shed fire two weeks ago chased 22 people from their apartments. It's also near the site of a triple-shooting at the start of the Memorial Day weekend.