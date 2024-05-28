St. George fire crews battle blaze on Amy Drive in Gardere area; clothes dryer to blame

BATON ROUGE — Six people were chased from their homes Tuesday by a fire that started in a clothes dryer at an apartment in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge.

The St. George Fire Department said it was summoned to the 8300 block of Amy Drive. The fire was contained to one apartment but a downstairs unit sustained water damage. The blaze was ruled accidental.

The fire was near where smoke from a shed fire two weeks ago chased 22 people from their apartments. It's also near the site of a triple-shooting at the start of the Memorial Day weekend.