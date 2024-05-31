Southern Jaguars return to Mumford Stadium for only home game of the season

BATON ROUGE - Fans turned out Saturday for Southern University's first and only home game of their football season.

Pushing their season back to Spring 2021 due to COVID-19 that game was hosted at A.W. Mumford Stadium with strict guidelines set in place.

"We're out here because we're 100% Jaguar," Denny Welch said.

Big Southern fans like Welch and his family tailgated before the game, but because of the virus, tailgating was only allowed in the RV parking lot where each RV had a limit of ten people.

"I believe in supporting, so I'm out here to support," Welch said.

The capacity at A. W. Mumford Stadium was limited to 50%, and face masks were required, easing fan's concerns about contracting the virus.

"I didn't have any concerns because we're socially distancing and this is what we do to support the Jags," Delilah Martin, a Jaguar fan said.

The Baton Rouge Mayor's Office also held a free COVID testing site at the game for fans to get screened.

On March 20 the Jaguars will go away to face Texas Southern.