Some Baton Rouge bars giving out free drinks with vaccine appointments

BATON ROUGE - Several bars in the capital area will be giving out free drinks this week to those who get a COVID vaccine.

Healthcare company Relief said it's partnering with bars throughout Baton Rouge for its "Shots for Shots" campaign. Those who register and get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Tigerland site from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday will get a complimentary drink.

The event begins Thursday, April 22 and includes Fred's, Reggie's, The House, Mike's, and JL's Place. The campaign will continue Friday at MidTap BR from 6 to 8 p.m.

Relief Health said additional sites are being planned.

You can register for an appointment here.