66°
Latest Weather Blog
Some Baton Rouge bars giving out free drinks with vaccine appointments
BATON ROUGE - Several bars in the capital area will be giving out free drinks this week to those who get a COVID vaccine.
Healthcare company Relief said it's partnering with bars throughout Baton Rouge for its "Shots for Shots" campaign. Those who register and get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Tigerland site from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday will get a complimentary drink.
The event begins Thursday, April 22 and includes Fred's, Reggie's, The House, Mike's, and JL's Place. The campaign will continue Friday at MidTap BR from 6 to 8 p.m.
Relief said additional sites are being planned.
Trending News
You can register for an appointment here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Footage of hit and run driver crashing into Circle K gas pump
-
Body of sixth crewman recovered from capsized vessel in Gulf
-
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road
-
Hit and run crash causes fire at gas station pump
-
LSU to announce new candidates vying for university President position Wednesday
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...