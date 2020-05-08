Snowball stand manager allegedly filmed young girls, charged with 537 counts of video voyeurism

PLAQUEMINE - The operating manager of Zeke’s snowball stand in Plaquemine is in jail, accused of 537 counts of video voyeurism.

Clinton Brocksmith, 31, was arrested after one of his employees at the snowball stand was ringing up a customer and hit the wrong button on an iPad, pulling up disturbing images and videos of girls using the bathroom at the snowball stand.

The Attorney General's office was called in and helped copy the hard drives which are being processed right now.

Brocksmith was leasing Zeke’s snowball stand for the past two-and-a-half years.

“If you or your child was an employee of Zeke’s snowball stand within that time frame, please contact Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Sheriffs office at 385-9242,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

During the course of the investigation, Stassi said Brocksmith confessed. He used a pin camera to film the girls in the bathroom and uploaded the images and videos to an iPad he used to ring up customers. Many of the girls that were filmed were juveniles. There are dozens of victims.

Stassi is also asking anyone who hired Brocksmith for audio visual work or installing cameras at their home to contact them too.

“There were additional pictures and videos from bedrooms of people’s homes that we have not been able to identify yet,” Stassi said.

He expects there to be additional victims.

“Zeke’s snowballs has been a mainstay in Iberville Parish since I was little boy,” Stassi said. “It’s not fair that [Clinton] Brocksmith has tarnished their good name.”

Bond was set at $300,000.