73°
Latest Weather Blog
Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday
Related Story
GONZALES - Shoppers are driving from near and far to make it to Tanger Outlets to get in on the already discounted merchandise of major retailers.
Tanger opened up at midnight on Black Friday, and so did Starbucks to accommodate the shoppers who needed a caffeine and sugar rush to keep pushing though.
Popular places News2's Rae'ven Jackson discovered on 2une In, are stores like Michael Kors, Nike, Under Armour and Bath & Body Works.
Coverage continues all morning and afternoon on WBRZ of stores filled with people who want to get in on the deals Black Friday has to offer.
News
GONZALES - Shoppers are driving from near and far to make it to Tanger Outlets to get in on the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Underground pipe repaired following 2 On Your Side report
-
DEMCO says they are prepared to respond should severe weather cause power...
-
EBR Parish clearing drainage structures ahead of severe weather
-
Metro Council set to discuss new garbage collection contract Wednesday
-
Murder trial for woman accused of killing boyfriend, husband to wrap Thursday