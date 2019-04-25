72°
Serious crash in St. Gabriel has police reminding people to slow down

ST. GABRIEL - Five people are recovering Thursday evening after a car crash on Highway 75.

A vehicle turned into oncoming traffic and was hit, police said.  Earlier, sources said cars and pedestrians were involved but upon further investigation, only vehicles crashed. Injuries were described as critical.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

St. Gabriel Police told WBRZ News 2, there is a big speeding problem on that highway, but investigators don't think speed had much influence on this collision. Police are still using this scene as a reminder about how quickly a crash could happen on a two-lane highway.

One of the drivers in the crash told WBRZ News 2, he wasn't speeding, because he lives on that road, and gets annoyed when he sees others flying by.

"I live right down the road like I said, I've seen people, they're probably late to work or something. You've got the plants around here," Smith said.

3 years ago Friday, April 01 2016 Apr 1, 2016 Friday, April 01, 2016 8:55:42 AM CDT April 01, 2016

