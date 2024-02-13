Latest Weather Blog
Senate approves $484B relief package for small business, hospitals, testing
Related Story
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation putting another $310 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program designed to extend loans to small business owners to help retain their employees for two months and keep their companies afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The overall deal tops $484 billion, with the House expected to vote on it Thursday.
WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses federal stimulus plans on WBRZ Wednesday
The agreement also adds $60 billion for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund. Farms and other agriculture enterprises would now be considered eligible.
It also provides an additional $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion for testing, including resources for states. About $11 billion dedicated to testing will be given to states and localities "to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests."
This comes just weeks after Congress approved a $2 trillion stimulus package, the largest relief measure in American history.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooter entered Texas megachurch with young son and used AR-style rifle in...
-
One dead after reported shooting in Baker; juvenile suspect in custody
-
One adult, two juveniles arrested in murder of 18-year-old who escaped juvenile...
-
Shenandoah neighborhood inaugural parade rolls Monday night
-
Homeowner, neighbor discuss who foots the bill for driveway damaged by tree...