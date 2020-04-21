79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senate approves $484B relief package for small business, hospitals, testing

1 hour 16 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 April 21, 2020 6:44 PM April 21, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation putting another $310 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program designed to extend loans to small business owners to help retain their employees for two months and keep their companies afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The overall deal tops $484 billion, with the House expected to vote on it Thursday.

The agreement also adds $60 billion for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund. Farms and other agriculture enterprises would now be considered eligible.

It also provides an additional $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion for testing, including resources for states. About $11 billion dedicated to testing will be given to states and localities "to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests."

This comes just weeks after Congress approved a $2 trillion stimulus package, the largest relief measure in American history.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days