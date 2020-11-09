68°
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
What was thought to be an offensive shootout, Zachary and Scotlandville came down to the closing moments of the 4th quarter with the Hornets leaving Mumford Stadium with a 13-12 win and first place in District 4-5A.
