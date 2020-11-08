68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scotlandville moves to 6-0 after win over Zachary; claims sole possession of District 4-5A

1 hour 28 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, November 07 2020 Nov 7, 2020 November 07, 2020 11:15 PM November 07, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

What was thought to be an offensive shootout, Zachary and Scotlandville came down to the closing moments of the 4th quarter with the Hornets leaving Mumford Stadium with a 13-12 win and first place in District 4-5A.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days