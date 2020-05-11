Saturday Evening Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s. Tomorrow, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

The Explanation:

We've had some stubborn cloud cover around this morning due to some moisture in the mid-levels. By tomorrow, I expect we will see more sun than clouds. A cold front passed through south Louisiana yesterday and brought cooler and drier air with it. Our dew point temperatures have fallen into the 40s, which is in the dry category. This will make things feel much more pleasant as you get outdoors this weekend. High pressure will take control of our weather for the next few days ahead. This will continue the nice weather trend into next week. By Wednesday, we'll see the rain chances return again as the ridge of high pressure moves east. This will allow for southerly flow off of the Gulf to return, which will help to develop afternoon showers and thunderstorms by the end of next week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

