Latest Weather Blog
Cloudy start to the weekend, more sunshine for Mother's Day
After active weather yesterday, we are rewarded with a much calmer weekend forecast.
Today and Tonight: As of this morning, the clouds are still sticking around but through out the day we should begin to see a break up in the cloud cover with a few peeks of sunshine. Depending on how much clearing we get today, highs will likely be in the low to mid 70s with lows falling into the 50s again overnight.
The Explanation:
We've had some stubborn cloud cover around this morning due to some moisture in the mid-levels. Through out the day, we should see some gradual clearing. By Sunday, I expect we will see more sun than clouds. Overall, it will be a great weekend to get out and enjoy. A cold front passed through south Louisiana yesterday and brought cooler and drier air with it. Our dew point temperatures have fallen into the 40s, which is in the dry category. This will make things feel much more pleasant as you get outdoors this weekend. High pressure will take control of our weather for the next few days ahead. This will continue the nice weather trend into next week. By Wednesday, we'll see the rain chances return again.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
