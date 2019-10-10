Ride share program

UPDATE - According to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR), on Thursday, Oct. 10 The Baton Rouge Metro Council approved an operation agreement between BTR and Lyft, Inc. ridesharing company.

As part of the agreement, Lyft drivers will be provided a designated terminal-front pickup zone, which will give drivers more flexibility when picking up or dropping off passengers.

This will be a curbside area easily visible and accessible at the front of the terminal. Additionally, Lyft drivers will be able to wait for calls in the newly-constructed cell lot, which will serve as a staging area for rideshare operators and the public waiting for arriving passengers.

Lyft, Inc. will begin paying a $3 pickup fee. Other ground transportation companies such as cab and limo operators pay airport fees on a quarterly basis.

****

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Airport hopes to make transportation to and from its terminal easier for travelers.

One way they'd like to do this is by establishing contracts with two of the country's most notable ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft.

Officials are aiming for a system that will allow travelers to: exit their flight, request a ride with Uber or Lyft and then meet their driver in a designated space for ride-share pickups.

For this to happen, the ride-sharing service would need to sign a five-year contract and agree to a few stipulations.

For example, drivers would not be allowed to sit indefinitely and wait for passengers, as taxi's do. This is because cab drivers pay a monthly fee for that privilege. Uber and Lyft drivers will be able to wait only when a ride-request or reservation is pending.

Discussions surrounding the proposed contracts will be held in Baton Rouge City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4 pm.