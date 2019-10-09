BTR to finalize ride-share proposal

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Airport hopes to make transportation to and from its terminal easier for travelers.

One way they'd like to do this is by establishing contracts with two of the country's most notable ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft.

Officials are aiming for a system that will allow travelers to: exit their flight, request a ride with Uber or Lyft and then meet their driver in a designated space for ride-share pickups.

For this to happen, the ride-sharing service would need to sign a five-year contract and agree to a few stipulations.

For example, drivers would not be allowed to sit indefinitely and wait for passengers, as taxi's do. This is because cab drivers pay a monthly fee for that privilege. Uber and Lyft drivers will be able to wait only when a ride-request or reservation is pending.

Discussions surrounding the proposed contracts will be held in Baton Rouge City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4 pm.