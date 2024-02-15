52°
Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested
BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway.
According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along Highland Road, just north of I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the victim with his pickup truck.
Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately and left Millet, who was taken to a hospital and later died.
Cantrelle returned to the scene later and was arrested for a hit and run and driving without insurance.
State Police said neither Cantrelle nor Millet are suspected of being under the influence.
