Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested

BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway. 

According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along Highland Road, just north of I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the victim with his pickup truck. 

Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately and left Millet, who was taken to a hospital and later died. 

Cantrelle returned to the scene later and was arrested for a hit and run and driving without insurance. 

State Police said neither Cantrelle nor Millet are suspected of being under the influence. 

1 year ago Friday, February 03 2023

