Prairieville man killed in hit and run along Highland Road; driver arrested

BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway.

According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along Highland Road, just north of I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the victim with his pickup truck.

Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately and left Millet, who was taken to a hospital and later died.

Cantrelle returned to the scene later and was arrested for a hit and run and driving without insurance.

State Police said neither Cantrelle nor Millet are suspected of being under the influence.