Prairieville man killed in hit and run along Highland Road; driver arrested

3 days 7 hours 44 minutes ago Friday, February 03 2023 Feb 3, 2023 February 03, 2023 11:00 PM February 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway. 

According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along Highland Road, just north of I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the victim with his pickup truck. 

Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately and left Millet, who was taken to a hospital and later died. 

Cantrelle returned to the scene later and was arrested for a hit and run and driving without insurance. 

State Police said neither Cantrelle nor Millet are suspected of being under the influence. 

