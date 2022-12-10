70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue. 

Watch live newscasts here.

Officials confirmed the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near North Foster Drive, and that one victim has reportedly life-threatening injuries.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story read that the shooting was fatal due to conflicting information. The victim was reportedly brought to a hospital in critical condition. 

News
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early...
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue. Watch live newscasts... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, December 08 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Thursday, December 08, 2022 4:45:00 AM CST December 08, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days