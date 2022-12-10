70°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue.
Officials confirmed the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near North Foster Drive, and that one victim has reportedly life-threatening injuries.
Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story read that the shooting was fatal due to conflicting information. The victim was reportedly brought to a hospital in critical condition.
News
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue. Watch live newscasts... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Where you can donate gifts to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas ahead of...
-
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car...
-
Feds, state law enforcement still searching for convicted murderer mistakenly released from...
-
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in...
-
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on...