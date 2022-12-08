68°
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue.
Officials confirmed the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near North Foster Drive, and that one victim has reportedly life-threatening injuries.
Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story read that the shooting was fatal due to conflicting information. The victim was reportedly brought to a hospital in critical condition.
